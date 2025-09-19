Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officer during foot chase in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a Detroit police officer during a foot chase Thursday night, officials said.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Moross roads.

Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers with the department’s gang intelligence unit were investigating in the area. When they approached the suspect, they said he appeared to be armed and he took off running.

The officers chased the suspect, police said. He dropped his weapon that was in his hand during the chase. He then stopped to pick it up and turned toward officers.

That’s when an officer fired multiple shots at him, Fitzgerald said.

Police said the suspect tried throwing the gun on a roof. The fire department responded to get the weapon off the roof.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Really an important message is the fact that I wish he had just dropped that gun and kept running. Unfortunately, he picked that gun up, turned toward officers and that’s not the best thing to do unfortunately. Prayers to him and his family. Hopefully, he pulls through this thing and he can recover," Fitzgerald said.

No officers were injured and no shots were fired at them.

No additional details have been released.

