Suspect in 2-year-old’s kidnapping charged in assault on girl’s mother

(WXYZ) — Rashad Maleek Trice, the suspect in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, was arraigned today on multiple charges stemming from an assault on the girl’s mother.

Lansing police say Trice attacked Wynter’s 22-year-old mother around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, stabbing her multiple times.

The mother was able to leave the house and go to a neighbor's home where she got help and called police. When police arrived, the suspect was gone and the victim's 2-year-old daughter was missing.

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning to help locate the girl.

Trice was spotted in Detroit and arrested in St. Clair Shores around 6 a.m. Monday after a pursuit and crash. Wynter was not with Trice at the time of his arrest.

Trice, 26 of Detroit, is facing the following charges in connection to the attack on the mother: assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, home invasion first degree, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office said Trice has been charged as a habitual fourth offender. The prosecutor’s office says the investigation as it relates to additional charges connected to the disappearance of Wynter Cole-Smith is ongoing.

Wynter's mother was hospitalized and has since been released, police said.

Trice’s probable cause conference is scheduled for July 13 at 8:30 a.m. and his preliminary hearing is set for July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

He is currently being held without bond.

“While law enforcement continues to search for Wynter Cole-Smith, our office urges our community to report anything out of the ordinary and resist the spread of inaccurate information. Anyone found to be willfully impeding this investigation could face criminal charges,” said Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane in a statement.

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that will bring Wynter home. They also released a detailed map of the route Trice took from Lansing to metro Detroit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

