Suspect in 2-year-old’s kidnapping charged in Macomb County chase

(WXYZ) — Rashad Maleek Trice is facing new charges in Macomb County in connection with a police chase that occurred following an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend. It also came while police were still searching for her two-year-old daughter, Wynter Cole-Smith.

Officials say early Monday morning, July 3, Trice took off at a high rate of speed following an attempted traffic stop by St. Clair Shores police. He allegedly crashed into a police vehicle, disabling his car. Prosecutors say when officers tried to get him out of the car, he grabbed an officer's gun, and resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody.

In this incident, Trice is charged with fleeing and eluding in the third degree (five-year felony), attempt to disarm an officer (five-year felony), receiving and concealing a motor vehicle (five-year felony), assault with dangerous weapon (five-year felony), resisting and obstructing causing injury (four-year felony) and three counts resisting and obstructing a police office (two-year felonies).

He will be arraigned in Macomb County at some point in the future. He is being held in Ingham County after being arraigned on multiple charges Wednesday and denied bond. Those charges stemmed from an assault on the mother of Wynter Cole-Smith. Lansing police say Trice attacked Wynter’s 22-year-old mother around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, stabbing her multiple times.

The mother was able to leave the house and go to a neighbor's home where she got help and called police. When police arrived, the suspect was gone and the victim's 2-year-old daughter was missing.

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning to help locate the girl. Her body was found Wednesday evening on Detroit's east side.

Trice was spotted in Detroit and arrested in St. Clair Shores around 6 a.m. Monday after a pursuit and crash. Wynter was not with Trice at the time of his arrest.

Trice, 26 of Detroit, is facing the following charges in connection to the attack on the mother: assault with intent to murder, two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, home invasion first degree, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office said Trice has been charged as a habitual fourth offender. The prosecutor’s office says the investigation as it relates to additional charges connected to Wynter Cole-Smith is ongoing.

Wynter's mother was hospitalized and has since been released, police said.

Trice’s probable cause conference in the Ingham County case is scheduled for July 13 at 8:30 a.m. and his preliminary hearing is set for July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

He is currently being held without bond.

