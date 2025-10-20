MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is in custody and awaiting arraignment after authorities say he attempted to shoot and kill a well-known businessman in his own front yard.

Suspect in custody after alleged attempted murder of Macomb County Businessman

Eddie Jawad was shot outside his home near 24 Mile and Springdale Drive in Macomb Township last Tuesday, with the suspect taken into custody on Sunday in Warren.

Macomb County SWAT, other local police, and the FBI's violent crime and gang task force executed a search warrant at a home on Rivard, taking the 32-year-old suspect into custody.

Jaward was driving a Black SUV when he was ambushed, with a gunman popping out from between parked vehicles. He began to shoot at Jawad as the businessman tried to drive away. The 61-year-old was shot in the leg and cut by glass.

Investigators used surveillance video to track the suspect's movements leading up to and right after the shooting. That video, coupled with witness statements, led investigators to the Warren home on Rivard Avenue Sunday, where police arrested the suspect for his alleged involvement in Jawad's attempted murder.

Jawad owns several metro Detroit gas stations. He is expected to be okay, and as of Monday morning, there's no date set for the suspect's arraignment.

