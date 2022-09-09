Watch Now
News

Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland

Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 17:19:30-04

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon.

It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue.

Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in Detroit. When they arrived, the suspect came outside and fired several rounds at officers.

Detroit officers fired back and the incident turned into a barricaded situation.

The suspect was later taken into custody without further incident and was treated for minor injuries.

Westland police added that there was no involvement with a school and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website