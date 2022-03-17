Suspect in custody after police chase ends on I-696 WB in Macomb County

(WXYZ) — A man is in custody following a police chase that continued from Detroit to Macomb County on Thursday afternoon.

Detroit police say they started to chase a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting. It began around 2 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Whittier in Detroit.

Police say the suspect headed north and made it to 15 Mile and Gratiot before getting on I-94 and then onto I-696 westbound.

More than a dozen officers with Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department stopped the suspect at I-696 westbound at Van Dyke and took him into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.