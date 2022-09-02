Suspect in custody after standoff with police in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Harper Woods police were dispatched to a home on Woodside Street in the area of Moross and Beaconsfield Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired.

Police say two people were shot. Their conditions are currently unknown.

After barricading himself inside the home, a police source told 7 Action News that the suspect did not surrender. The source says the suspect went outside to light a cigarette and put a gun in his lap.

While outside, police shot the 19-year-old suspect with a 40 mm non-lethal round.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

7 Action News is working to obtain additional information about this incident.

