Suspect in custody following Christmas Day shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an update Tuesday following the Christmas Day shooting in Warren, Commissioner William Dwyer confirms a 23-year-old suspect is now in custody.

“Today’s arrest is yet another example of the outstanding work performed by the men and women of the Warren Police Department. In less than 24 hours after this incident occurred, we have identified and arrested the suspect without incident. This Department takes a zero-tolerance approach to violent crime and makes solving such cases the top priority. Our clearance rate for these types of cases is remarkably high because of the hard work and dedication our officers and investigators have for arresting those responsible as quickly and safely as possible. I commend the members of the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, and Special Operations and Investigations Unit for working tirelessly on this case from the beginning,” Commissioner Dwyer said.

Monday at approximately 10:00 a.m., Dwyer says Warren police were conducting surveillance of associates of the alleged suspect when they identified the alleged suspect as a passenger in a vehicle driven by a female acquaintance.

"Officers affected a traffic stop on this vehicle in the area of 10 Mile and Lorraine in Center Line and took the alleged suspect into custody without force or incident. The suspect was then conveyed back to the Warren Police Department for processing and follow up," Dwyer said.

The arrest stems from a shooting incident Monday morning at approximately 10:20 a.m. at a residence in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover Roads in Warren.

Based on details obtained in a preliminary investigation, police confirm a 23-year-old suspect critically shot a 25-year-old male multiple times after an altercation at the residence.

The 25-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

"Investigators are confident that the victim and suspect are known to each other from previous contacts. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and execute search warrants related to this case," Dwyer said.

The case will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a charging decision by the end of this week.

