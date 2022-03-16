Suspect in fatal Normandie Hotel shooting is dead, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say the suspect in the fatal Normandie Hotel shooting is dead.

Police say the suspect took his own life after coming into contact with officers in the 12400 block of Lansdowne.

On Monday morning, an employee at the Normandie Hotel apartment building was shot and killed.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. as the victim was trying to collect rent from a tenant who was staying in a unit on the second floor.

The Normandie, which is located on the 11600 block of Woodward, has long-term residents and short-term guests.

Gary Lee has lived at the Normandie for over 20 years and he said he's known the victim for all of those years. Lee describes him as the "nicest guy."

