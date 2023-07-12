Watch Now
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says

Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 12, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Court records show the inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado in 2011.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers who've represented McMillan in his past cases.

