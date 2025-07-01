Suspect in Na'Ziyah Harris case charged in another alleged sexual assault of young girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The man who is charged in the sexual assault and murder of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris is now facing charges for another alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Jarvis Butts, 42, with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13) and third-degree criminal sexual conduct (person 13 through 15).

It's alleged that Butts sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the spring of 2013 at a home in Allen Park.

Last year, Butts was arrested and charged in connection to the sexual assault and murder of Na'Ziyah. He was bound over for trial after a multi-day preliminary hearing. Butts is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Na'Ziyah. Butts was dating a relative of Na'Ziyah.

Butts' trial in the Na'Ziyah case is set to begin next month.

Prosecutors have also charged Butts in other cases. He's charged for the alleged sexual assault of a now-20-year-old woman when she was 8 years old and 10 years old. Butts had just been released from prison after serving nearly 10 years for sexually assaulting another child.

