Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois

(WXYZ) — The 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois.

FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon.

Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of a possible armed robbery at Huntington Bank in New Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon. According to New Baltimore police, a weapon was implied during the robbery but not seen.

Police asked people not to approach him, saying that he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.