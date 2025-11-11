ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police say the double homicide at a Shelby Township auto dealership stemmed from buyer's remorse over a $3,000 Hummer.

Terrance Sandles was arraigned Monday on 15 felony charges, including first-degree murder and armed robbery, in connection with a the killings. Two charges were later withdrawn.

Suspect in Shelby Township double homicide faces 13 felony charges over $3,000 car dispute

The fatal shootings happened Friday at Star Auto Sales on Ryan Road near Auburn Road, where Sandles allegedly killed dealership owner Marvan Batoo and customer Ghaith Baban.

Police tracked Sandles to a hotel in Romulus, where he had been living. They say he returned to the hotel just one hour after the murders.

"He bought a vehicle from Star Auto Sales and they had a dispute. He thought it was a lemon. They went back and forth arguing about it and at a certain point, he just dropped the vehicle off and just left it there," Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide said.

Police say tensions reached a boiling point three weeks ago when Sandles confronted Batoo at the used auto shop. Those tensions boiled over Friday when Batoo was in his office with customer Baban.

"Surveillance video from the side of the business shows the suspect entering the business and shooting both Baban and Batoo at point-blank range," Shelide said. "He didn't go there to rob and this wasn't a hit. He went in to kill that man, to kill the owner and Mr. Baban just happened to be there."

Family-provided photos Undated courtesy photos of Ghaith Baban, left, and Marvan Batoo.

Baban's brother Sameer Najeeb expressed his heartbreak over losing his sibling.

"It's just too much, just somebody you were with all your life and now he's just like randomly picked and gone," Najeeb said.

Police say Sandles fled the scene, but investigators identified his getaway vehicle, which initially confused them.

"Our FLOCK cameras and surveillance video picked up the license plate. It comes back registered to a guy, so we thought this was the guy. Well, it turns out his name has a hundred vehicles registered to him," Shelide said.

Police contacted the registered owner who explained the vehicle was a Turo rental car that Sandles was using. Investigators tracked Sandles' location through his cellphone to the Magnuson Hotel near Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, staking out his room and car before making their move.

"We executed a no-knock warrant that was signed by the magistrate and immediately went into the room and arrested Sandles," Shelide said.

Inside the hotel room, police say they found the gun used in the murder, cash stolen from Star Auto Sales and other evidence.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says Sandles is wanted in Houston, Texas, his hometown, on an outstanding warrant.

"He's going to be sitting in the Macomb County Jail until we get this case resolved. After this case has been concluded, then and only then will they have rights to this prisoner," Lucido said.

Investigators say Sandles came to Southeast Michigan to escape police in Texas. It's not entirely clear how long he had been in the area. He's currently being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail.

