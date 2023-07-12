Suspect in Troy Target attack to be arraigned today on assault, attempted carjacking charges

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor announced charges against Andrew James Hall, 31, in connection to a July 7 assault outside of a Target store in Troy.

Man arrested after Detroit murder, Troy Target parking lot assault

Hall has been charged with the following:



unlawful imprisonment (felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $20,000)

assault by strangulation (felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or up to a $5,000 fine)

felon in possession of a firearm (felony punishable by 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $5,000)

carrying a concealed weapon (felony punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $2,500)

attempted carjacking (felony punishable by 5 years imprisonment)

felonious assault (felony punishable by up to 4 years imprisonment and/or $2,000 fine)

aggravated assault (misdemeanor punishable by 1 year imprisonment and/or $1,000 fine)

five counts of felony firearm (2 years mandatory imprisonment)

Police say on July 7, Hall forcefully entered the victim’s vehicle that was parked in a parking lot outside of the Target store located at 1301 Coolidge Highway in Troy. Once in the vehicle, police say Hall pulled out a handgun after striking the victim’s face. The victim was reportedly able to fight against the attacker before he left the scene.

“This kind of violent crime affects all of us. It robs us of our sense of safety and security,” stated Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a press release. “We will prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law and achieve justice for this victim, and our entire community.”

Tuesday afternoon, Hall was taken into custody in Detroit pending expected charges in Wayne County. Police say he was wanted in connection to a murder in the city.

Hall is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the 52nd District Court in Troy.