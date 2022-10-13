Suspect injured after jumping off freeway during Mustang theft investigation, police say

(WXYZ) — A vehicle theft suspect was injured after jumping off an overpass to escape police during a stolen vehicle investigation, the Brownstown Township Police Department says.

Police say Wednesday evening, they received a report from the Woodhaven Police Department that three Mustangs were stolen from a Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant storage lot.

Officials with Brownstown Township Police say a short time later, they saw three Mustang Shelby GT500s headed northbound on I-75 near Sibley. That’s when officers attempted to stop the drivers.

Police say the officers were only able to stay with one vehicle, which ended up running out of fuel on an overpass on I-75 near Pleasant Street in the City of Detroit.

According to police, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver exited from the passenger door and jumped over the retaining wall of the freeway, falling 25-30 feet below.

The suspect, who was identified as a juvenile male, was transported to a nearby hospital and reportedly has no life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

