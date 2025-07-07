Suspect, person of interest in shooting during Detroit's Ford Fireworks taken into custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The suspect and the person of interest in connection with the shooting during this year’s Ford Fireworks event have been taken into custody, Detroit police said.

The shooting happened downtown near Larned and Randolph streets on June 24 right before the fireworks show stared.

Two people were injured, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman, police said. One of them was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the legs, police said. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that week, police identified Alphonso Cooper Jr. of Romulus as the suspected shooter and Markalowe Keith Steen Jr. of Brownstown Township as a person of interest. Police said Steen was with Cooper and helped him escape.

On Monday, police said both Cooper and Steen were taken into custody. Cooper was arrested after being found at a home in Washtenaw County Monday afternoon.

Steen was taken into custody last week but has been released. It’s unclear at this time where he was located.

Detroit police said the suspect was taken into custody with help from the Fugitive Apprehension Services Team and the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative.

“Our officers have worked countless hours on this investigation to ensure that we brought the individual responsible for the fireworks shooting into custody,” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement. “I am confident that Alphonso Cooper Jr. is the person who fired the shots at this year’s fireworks, injuring a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman. I want to thank the community for all the tips, along with my officers and all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in this process.”

Police said there was a group of young people in the area, and Cooper and another male got into a fight over $200. Cooper allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at least two shots, hitting an intended target, the 17-year-old boy, and the 22-year-old woman, who was not involved in the altercation.

Police said Cooper and Steen took off into a parking structure after the shooting.

"The fight was very brief. Cooper produced a firearm and fired two shots, subsequently striking the victim," Bettison previously said.

Police said video captured the incident, including when the gun went off, which helped them quickly get photos of Cooper and Steen out to the community.

Several search warrants were executed during the search for the two, police said.

A third person was detained after the shooting and quickly released. Police said that person was not involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the 3rd Precinct detective unit at 313-596-5340 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroitrewards.tv.

