Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Suspect shot by police in Brownstown Township after domestic incident, officials say

police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480.JPG
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480.JPG
Posted

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot by police in Brownstown Township Friday evening, authorities said.

Police said they responded to a felony domestic violence incident on Ingram Drive near Pennsylvania and Inkster roads around 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, police were told by the alleged victim and a witness that the suspect had barricaded himself inside an attached garage.

Police said officers encountered the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

It’s unclear at this time who shot first and how many shots were fired.

Michigan State Police is conducting an investigation into the incident, which is standard protocol.

Additional details were not available Friday night.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit