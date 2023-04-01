Suspect shot after firing at Detroit police officers; MSP investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect Friday night.

According to the Detroit Police Department, officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to a disturbance at a business on Puritan Avenue about a male with a weapon.

As officers were searching the area, they found the male on San Juan Drive. When officers approached, he pulled a weapon from his waistband and started firing gunshots and hit a patrol car, DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

Detroit Police Department A Detroit Police Department patrol car that authorities say was shot by a suspect on March 31, 2023.

Officers then returned fire and the suspect took off, running between houses and through an alleyway. More shots were fired during the pursuit.

Police set up a perimeter around the area and found the suspect inside a house between Tuller Street and San Jaun Drive.

The suspect was treated by a emergency response team before being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Michigan State Police said the suspect was shot in the leg.

No one else was hurt and there is no danger to the public, authorities said.

Investigators are working to learn more about the suspect but said he has 14 traffic warrants.

K-9s were assisting at the scene with gathering evidence. MSP troopers assisted traffic and scene security.

Michigan State Police said they are investigating the shooting.

"I will just say that these officers day in and day out are just the brightest in the country. They engaged (as) they were being fired upon, they kept their cool they did everything they were trained to do," Fitzgerald said. "Thankfully, the suspect is in custody and he's getting the medical attention he needs."