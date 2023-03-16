Suspect sought by police in Hazel Park bank robbery

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Hazel Park and the FBI are looking for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery incident on Thursday.

Police say, at approximately 9:50 a.m. Thursday, a male suspect entered the PNC Bank located at 22711 South Chrysler in Hazel Park and presented a note to a teller demanding money. The note said the suspect was in possession of a gun, but it was not seen. An undisclosed amount of money was given to the suspect by the bank teller and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is approximately 30-years-old. He is between 5 feet and 6 inches to 6 feet tall in height and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a Detroit Tigers jacket with the word “Tigers” on the front with orange trim on the collar and waist, a dark hoodie underneath and a dark blue knit hat. The suspect also wore a black surgical mask with a large white fist on one side of the cheek area.

The suspect has not been located. The Hazel Park Police Department and the FBI are investigating.

If you have any information about the incident, call Hazel Park Police at 248-542-6161.