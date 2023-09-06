Suspect wanted for setting multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire, shooting at them

Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect who set fire to several patrol vehicles and shot at them overnight in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the MSP Eighth District, the patrol vehicles were at the Sault Ste. Marie post around 3:30 a.m. when the suspect allegedly shot at them and lit them on fire.

Troopers say the suspect is white male and was wearing camouflage. He was driving a silver Honda CRV and last seen heading southbound on the I-75 Business Loop. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Locally, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said all posts are on heightened alert but are open. They are asking people to avoid non-essential business at the posts today.