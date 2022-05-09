Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of boyfriend, brother in Independence Twp. found dead

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a woman who was wanted in the deadly shooting of her boyfriend and brother was found dead.

According to Bouchard, she was found in the woods with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police had been searching for 22-year-old Ruby Taverner after the shooting at an Independence Township apartment on Sunday morning.

Police say Ruby was formerly known as Martin Taverner, and allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, 26-year-old Ray Muscat, who was formerly known as Amber Muscat, and Ruby's brother, 25-year-old Bishop Taverner, of Oxford.