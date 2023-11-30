Suspect wanted in Detroit hit-and-run that left 3 women critically injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “You seen their shoes strewn throughout the street, none of them had shoes on that's how hard he hit them. And just kept going? And just kept going, from what they say he just kept going,” said Mouchettee Muhammad while describing seeing the victims of the hit-and-run.

Muhammad was picking up his brother Robert Williams just down the street and while waiting in the driveway, the two brothers heard something.

"He heard it and he said do you hear that and I said it sounds more like a cat... Then you hear an octave go up "Mother, mother." She was calling out for her mother,” Robert Williams said.

Having no idea what happened and only seeing the destruction of a hit-and-run, the two brothers quick on their feet ran down the block to see what had happened.

"My brother and I we ran down, and that's when we noticed the three lady's strewn throughout the street and we noticed the blood coming from all three, and that's when you know, you go into action,” Muhammad said.

They immediately called 911 and started helping the victims.

Police say the women were 50, 34, and 25 years old. Some were unconscious but all still breathing. Other passerby's helped block traffic in the dark to keep everyone safe.

"They could've been hit again, ran over again which, it was already a tragic scene but damn we don’t want to compound the tragedy,” Muhammad said.

Detroit police have released photos of the vehicle they say is responsible. It's a 2006-2013 black Cadillac DTS which had front end damage before the hit-and-run. They hope someone may recognize the car.

"There's no tire marks, he was all gas and go,” Muhammad said.

With two of the three women still in critical condition, the search is on for the driver responsible,

"This is somebody's mother, this is somebody's aunt, this is somebody's fiancé… But at the end of the day this was a tragic thing that happened and justice has to be served,” Muhammad said.

If you recognize this vehicle or know who is responsible, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.