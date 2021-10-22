Suspected car thief rams Southfield police cruiser after traffic stop

(WXYZ) — It was caught on video, a suspected car thief tried to run over Southfield police officers after a traffic stop. Police say he was heavily armed and already wanted for violent crimes in Wayne County.

Southfield police say Rayven Bibbs should not have been on the streets given his extensive criminal history, and in this case, he endangered lives of officers who had to make an arrest.

Ramming the front end of a Southfield police cruiser, the driver of a stolen 2021 Dodge Durango had no intention of giving up quietly after being stopped.

Moments later, near 9 Mile and the Lodge, officers performed a pit maneuver. From there, highly trained police shouted out commands, exercising patience. At that point, they didn't know who was inside and if they were armed. Roughly 6 minutes later, a man emerged from the driver's side. The seconds feeling like hours as it all unfolded in broad daylight, near Sapphire Apartments.

“Our officers exercised patience, commitment and therefore there were no injuries," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Chief Barren called a press conference to talk about Tuesday’s arrest of 21-year-old Rayven Bibbs, now charged in Oakland County with felonious assault on an officer, stealing a vehicle, carrying an assault weapon, resisting arrest and other charges. He’s now being held on $500-thousand bond.

"Inside the vehicle was an AK-47 with a magazine, two masks, gloves, screwdrivers, also multiple stolen plates from states such as Texas, Ohio and North Carolina.”

We checked into Bibbs' criminal history, court records show prior charges for which he failed to appear in court.

"He’s a parole absconder, out of Wayne County, for carjacking, fleeing and eluding. Receiving and concealing motor vehicles and a lengthy criminal history,” said Barren. "There have been cases where I was not impressed with low bonds. Particularly, in violent crime. You’ve seen numerous cases where individuals are out on low bonds and end up committing very serious offenses to include murder.”

Three other people also in the vehicle could also face charges. Police tell us they do believe Bibbs may have been part of a larger auto theft ring, targeting Dodge vehicles.

A defense attorney for Bibbs has declined comment.

Chief Judge William McConico of the 36th District Court has released the following statement to 7 Action News:

"On October 30, 2020, Defendant Ravyen Bibbs was arraigned before Magistrate Millicent Sherman and was issued a cash or surety bond in the amount of $75,000. The facts of the case and the seriousness of the charges were carefully reviewed by Magistrate Millicent Sherman and taken into consideration when determining the amount and conditions of the bond. Defendant Bibbs posted bond via a bail bondsman and was released December 12, 2020.

Defendant Bibbs did not appear for his next scheduled court date before Judge Roberta Archer on January 22, 2021, and the Court immediately issued a warrant for his arrest at that time. The defendant was later taken into custody and on May 12, 2021, he was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond by Judge Roberta Archer. On June 17, 2021, a probable cause hearing was held in front of Judge Kenyetta Jones and the defendant was given additional restrictions of a tether and house arrest. Despite the Court’s restrictions, the defendant made his bond and subsequently violated his bond conditions and failed to appear at his next scheduled court date. While out on bond the defendant picked up two additional cases.

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Bibbs was apprehended and taken into custody by the Southfield Police Department on a charge unrelated to his case in the 36thDistrict Court.

The 36th District Court and its bench are committed to the issuance of fair and appropriate bonds that are determined based upon the circumstances of each individual case. It is an unfortunate reality that in some uncommon instances, bonds are posted and further crimes may be committed. However, such incidents are the exception and not the rule."