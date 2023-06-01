Suspected serial rapist charged after assaults at vacant Warren home

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man accused of serial rape in Warren is facing several charges after alleged sexual assaults inside a vacant house in May.

Orlando Lavale Marshall Jr., 28, of Warren was arraigned in court on Thursday.

According to the Warren Police Department, a female said Marshall raped her at gunpoint on May 19 inside a vacant house on Coleen Avenue after they met online.

On May 27, police say a second female said she was raped and robbed under similar circumstances at the same home.

While police were conducting surveillance at the Coleen Avenue home on May 28, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect approaching the house with another female. Police then intervened and said they rescued the potential victim.

The suspect then took off on foot.

Investigators along with a K-9 unit found and arrested Marshall on Tuesday at a house in Detroit.

The Warren Police Department said the prosecutor’s office authorized the following charges against Marshall:



Four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

One count of armed robbery

One count of assault less than murder

One count of assault with a dangerous or deadly weapon

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

One count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

One count of felony firearm

One count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams

His bond was set at $530,000 cash or surety.

Police say there could be more victims out there and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Nicholas Lienemann at 586-574-4882 or nlienemann@warrenpd.org.

“The Warren Police Department remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the public. I commend our Officers and Investigators for their proactive efforts that led to this arrest. Violent crime will never be tolerated in this City. Warren Police Officers will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who aims to commit violence in this City. Unfortunately, we know from our experience that these women are likely not his first or only victims. We encourage anyone with information or who may have been a victim to come forward to the Warren Police Department, as we are here to support and protect our community,” Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement.