Suspects cause thousands in damage at Dearborn Hills golf course

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for help locating four people who are suspected of damaging the grounds and equipment at Dearborn Hills Golf Course.

According to police, surveillance video shows five suspects entering the golf course around 1 a.m. on Aug. 11 and tampering with several golf carts.

The suspects then drove the golf carts at a high speed on the golf course and did donuts on the greens, damaging them.

This is the second incident of golf course vandalism in the Dearborn area. Last month, suspects caused more than $50,000 in damage at Warren Valley Golf Course.

Suspects cause more than $50K in damage at recently upgraded Dearborn Heights golf course

In all, police said the damage is in the thousands of dollars.

Dearborn Hills recently reopened this year after it was closed all of last year because of severe damage caused by flooding on the course.

“We take pride in maintaining our public parks, facilities and greenspaces, not only for Dearborn residents but for those who choose to visit our city," Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said in a statement. "I am disheartened by this attempt to damage the historic grounds of Dearborn Hills, which is known to be the oldest public golf course in our state."

One suspect was taken into custody but police are asking for help identifying the other four suspects.