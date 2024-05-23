Watch Now
Suspects found guilty in murder-for-hire plot of well-known Oak Park jeweler

A local attorney is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of a well-known jewelry store owner in Oak Park. Attorney Marco Bisbikis is now charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Daniel Hutchinson. He was shot and killed in June near his store on Greenfield near 8 Mile. Hutchinson's wife was not hurt in the shooting.
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 23, 2024
(WXYZ) — The two suspects who were charged in a murder-for-hire plot of a well-known jeweler from Oak Park were found guilty on Thursday.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder and felony firearm in the killing of Dan Hutchinson, better known as "Hutch" from Hutch's Jewelry.

Bisbikis was the attorney for Hutchinson and it's alleged that he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will and then hired Larry to kill Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, 44 of Pleasant Ridge, was shot multiple times in his car last summer on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile. Police say he was approached as he was leaving his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry.

Hutchinson’s wife was also in the car when the shooter pulled alongside them on a motorbike and opened fire. She was not harmed, according to police

