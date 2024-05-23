Suspects found guilty in murder-for-hire plot of well-known Oak Park jeweler

(WXYZ) — The two suspects who were charged in a murder-for-hire plot of a well-known jeweler from Oak Park were found guilty on Thursday.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder and felony firearm in the killing of Dan Hutchinson, better known as "Hutch" from Hutch's Jewelry.

Watch our report from when the attorney was charged below

Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler

Bisbikis was the attorney for Hutchinson and it's alleged that he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will and then hired Larry to kill Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, 44 of Pleasant Ridge, was shot multiple times in his car last summer on Greenfield Road near 8 Mile. Police say he was approached as he was leaving his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry.

Hutchinson’s wife was also in the car when the shooter pulled alongside them on a motorbike and opened fire. She was not harmed, according to police