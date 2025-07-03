Suspects in tire theft charged after chase injured 2 Southfield officers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Detroit men have been charged after allegedly stealing tires from a vehicle in Southfield and leading police on a chase that ended with two officers injured.
Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:
According to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, officers were dispatched to the Willow Pond Condo complex around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a larceny in progress. The 911 caller said two men were stealing tires from a vehicle.
Watch the full news conference:
Officers arrived and the suspects were driving in a Chrysler Pacifica minivan and fled the scene. Barren said many thieves use minivans to load and conceal stolen car parts.
Watch the dash cam and bodycam videos below
The vehicle fled, eventually making it to Telegraph and 10 Mile, before turning around and heading back toward 9 Mile and Lahser were the condo complex is located.
Eventually, the driver collided head-on with a fully-marked police vehicle, which was occupied by the officers who were injured. Barren said both officers are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hear more from Barren in the press conference below
Police say the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Trachawn Mccaa, got out of the car and took off, eventually jumping into a pond and attempting to swim away. He was taken into custody by officers.
The second suspect, 61-year-old Prince Madison, was found in the back of the minivan.
Mccaa is charged with larceny from motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding. Madison is charged with larceny from a motor vehicle.