Suspects sought after shots fired at Detroit police during street racing incident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is calling for people involved in a street racing incident where officers were shot at to turn themselves in.

The incident happened Saturday around 4 a.m. on eastbound Davison Street near Dexter Avenue.

According to Chief James White, a unit patrolling for street racing and drifting attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.

Street racing units are out daily in Detroit, especially on weekends after an uptick of these incidents reported in the city and across the country.

As officers were trying to stop the vehicle, half of a person’s body was hanging out of a passenger window. That person fired shots at officers. A total of eight rounds were fired, Detroit police said.

Bullets flew right above the head of the officer who was driving the patrol car.

“When I saw this video, I was angry, I think this community is angry and we are not going to tolerate this,” White said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “We are thankful and truly fortunate that we did not lose two officers that were in pursuit of someone that was participating in drifting and drag racing.”

Police noted that officers initially did not know if the person hanging out the window was in danger. As the officers got closer, they activated their sirens and the person hanging out the window shot at them.

In addition to the suspects being sought, there are persons of interest that police want to talk to. Police said, "they will be suspects if they don't come forward."

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.