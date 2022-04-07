Suspects sought for allegedly stealing $5K in baseball/softball equipment from Taylor school

(WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in sports equipment from a school.

According to police, the break-in occurred at one of the schools in the district.

The two suspects reportedly stole about $5,000 worth of the school's baseball and softball equipment.

They were seen driving a black Chevrolet Malibu, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hinojosa at (734)287-6611 extension 2027

