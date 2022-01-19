Watch
Suspended Ferris State professor threatens to sue if he's not reinstated

Barry Mehler/AP
This image from video provided and taken by Barry Mehler shows Mehler during a 14-minute YouTube video at the start of a new term at Ferris State University. Mehler, a professor who was suspended after making a provocative video for his students, is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University, located in Michigan, doesn't lift the sanction. (Barry Mehler via AP)
Barry Mehler
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan professor who was suspended after making a provocative video for his students is threatening to file a lawsuit if Ferris State University doesn’t lift the sanction.

An attorney for Barry Mehler warned the school in a letter Tuesday. Matthew Hoffer says the history teacher is protected by the First Amendment and a contract between Ferris State and its faculty.

Mehler’s 14-minute video at the start of a new term was peppered with profanities and unusual remarks about grades, plagiarism and classroom attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferris State President David Eisler says he was “shocked and appalled.” Mehler has been placed on leave.

