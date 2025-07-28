Sweetgreen to open new restaurant in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Bedrock announced Monday that Sweetgreen is opening a location in Downtown Detroit.

The location will be in the One Campus Martius building at 1020 Woodward Ave., next to Adelina.

Sweetgreen offers meals with fresh, high-quality ingredients with a variety of salads, bowls, plates and more. There are already Sweetgreen locations in Birmingham, Troy, Rochester Hills and Ann Arbor.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our brand to the city of Detroit and officially become part of this dynamic, forward-moving community,” co-founder and CEO Jonathan Neman said in a statement

“We take pride in attracting local and nationally renowned brands like Sweetgreen to Detroit’s Central Business District,” Bedrock’s Senior Vice President of Leasing Naumann Idrees added. “Sweetgreen is a welcome addition to our growing downtown portfolio, adding another healthy option—with its own distinct approach—for Detroiters to enjoy.”

An opening date has not yet been announced for the location.