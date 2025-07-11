Taco Bell job applicant threatens staff with BB gun: Dearborn Heights PD

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Customers tried walking into a Taco Bell on Friday evening, only to find they could only go through the drive-through.

The fast food joint locked the doors after a man looking for a job at the Telegraph Road and Ann Arbor Trail location in Dearborn Heights showed up armed with a weapon and was making threats, according to police.

“I found out a man was pretty hostile. I think that’s pretty insane. I think that’s sad. That’s also pretty dangerous on his part and for everyone involved,” Jai Tiger said.

Customer Brenda Williams said, “The way I look at it now, we are in this crazy world now. We all gotta be prayed up. We don’t know what we dealing with, who we working with.”

So, what set the man off?

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmed Haidar explained, "So, he came in pretty upset that he’s been reaching out to that Taco Bell for the last week or so, trying to communicate on his cellphone and he wasn’t getting any response from them.”

He said the 18-year-old decided to show up on-site.

“(He) brandished a weapon at the time. Two times, exited came back in, flipped over a table," Haidar said.

After fleeing the Taco Bell, the chief said officers caught up with the man a couple of blocks away and recovered a BB gun.

“(He) doesn’t have a history. Sounds like he’s a 18-year-old kid that’s on a downslide right now. He’s just trying to find a job, trying to do right. Made a poor decision," he said.



The chief said what allegedly happened at the Taco Bell comes with consequences, but police will try to help the man get the help he needs.

