7 things to do in the D this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, the Michigan Taco Fest and the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest return.
New Kids On The Block will also be performing at Little Caesars Arena.
Here's a list of seven things to do:
Friday
- Michigan Taco Fest
- Noon to 10 p.m.
- Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater
- Tickets: michigantacofest.com
- 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
- 2 p.m. to dark
- Howell High School
- More information: michiganchallenge.com
- Sunset at the Zoo
- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Detroit Zoo
- Tickets: one.bidpal.net
- New Kids On The Block “The MixTape Tour 2022”
- 8 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: 313presents.com
Saturday
- 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
- 6 a.m. to dark
- Howell High School
- More information: michiganchallenge.com
- Michigan Taco Fest
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater
- Tickets: michigantacofest.com
Sunday
- 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
- 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Howell High School
- More information: michiganchallenge.com
- Michigan Taco Fest
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater
- Tickets: michigantacofest.com
- Burger Battle Detroit
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market
- Tickets: theburgerbattle.com
- 5th Annual Cars Under the Stars Fireworks
- 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- M1 Concourse
- Tickets: m1concourse.com
- Aretha’s Jazz Jam
- 6 p.m.
- Aretha's Jazz Cafe
- More information:musichall.org
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.