Take a look: Oxford High School gets a new interior look ahead of students' return

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — This upcoming Monday, Oxford High School students will be walking into their high school for the first time since Nov. 30, 2021. Officials have released photos of the new interior look these students will see.

Oxford Schools Oxford renovations senior hall

The school has been repainted, has new ceiling tiles and carpet, and new wall graphics. These improvements have been made before students return for classes since the deadly mass shooting.

Oxford Schools OHS Renovations hall

Oxford Schools OHS renovations senior hall graphics

According to officials, the elementary and middle school students within the community wrote notes of love and encouragement on hearts and snowflakes. These notes will be hung on the lockers of the high school students.

Oxford Schools OHS notes from younger Wildcats

Oxford Schools OHS renovations mural

Oxford High School students have been on a hybrid schedule, and last week they had half days at the middle school to help them readjust being inside a classroom.

On top of the new look at the high school, the Wildcat community has introduced a new comfort dog for the students. This, amongst other services, will be available for staff and students at Oxford High School to help them cope.

RELATED: Oxford prepares for students return to class Monday at Oxford High School

“We want them to see very clearly that we are there, we are available, and we’re doing everything we can to make them not only feel that safety but feel reassured that we can get through this together,” says Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

RELATED: Oxford high prepares to return; parent proposes gun safety education program