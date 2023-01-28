Watch Now
Taliban warn women can't take entry exams at universities

Afghanistan
This photo provided by Taliban Higher Education Ministry, UN officials meet with Taliban Higher Education Minister in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The U.N. envoy met with the Taliban-led Afghan government’s higher education minister to discuss the ban on women attending universities.(Taliban Higher Education Ministry via AP)
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jan 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban are doubling down on their ban on women's education, reinforcing in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entry exams.

The note comes despite weeks of condemnation and lobbying by the international community for a reversal on measures restricting women's freedoms, including two back-to-back visits this month by several senior U.N. officials.

It also bodes ill for hopes that the Taliban could take steps to reverse their edicts anytime soon. Higher Education Ministry spokesman Ziaullah Hashmi said Saturday that a letter reminding private universities not to allow women to take entrance exams was sent out.

He gave no further details.

