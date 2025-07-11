Tall ships returning to Detroit this summer for Sail Detroit Festival

Tall ships are returning to Detroit this summer for the Sail Detroit Festival, taking place Aug. 8-10 along the Detroit River.

The Sail Detroit Festival will showcase tall ships of various sizes and styles. They will arrive to Detroit on Aug. 7 and tie up on the Detroit River for three days of public access.

They will sail through the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and then up the Detroit River. Detroit is part of the 2025 Tall Ships Challenge, and they will also stop in Erie, Pennsylvania and Duluth, Minnesota.

Most of the activities will be centered around the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority along the river.

"The return of the ships to Detroit is the vision of the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority. “Sail Detroit 2001 was a monumental moment for our city, and we’re so excited to bring tall ships back to Detroit,” Port Authority Director of Operations John Jamian said in a statement. “As we saw, there is something about the majesty of tall ships that unites us all. And there’s nothing quite like seeing these vessels from on board. We can’t wait to welcome these ships and crew to our city.”

Tall Ships visited Detroit in 2001 to celebrate the city's tricentennial and more than a million visitors gathered to board and experience the ships.

"There are so many lessons that can be taught with these ships," Port Authority Executive Director Mark Schrupp added in a statement. "Our guests will learn about maritime careers, history, sustainability and Detroit as an important port when they come down to see the Ships. The Port Authority footprint on Atwater will be transformed into an amazing hub of fun during this special celebration of Detroit's greatest asset, its water."

Tickets can board the ships, meet the crews and learn about sailing history. They are $20 for adults, $12 for children, seniors and military. There are family passes available for two adults and two children/seniors/military for $50.

There is also a special $75 ticket available for people to board and sail on the Alliance, a 105-foot three-masted schooner.

More information is available at the Sail Detroit website.