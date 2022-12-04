Watch Now
News

Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 12:45:05-05

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O'Connor on administrative leave Friday pending an investigation of the Nov. 12 traffic stop.

The body camera video shows O'Connor identifying herself as the Tampa police chief and asking the Pinellas County sheriff's deputy not to ticket her and her husband, who she says was driving the golf cart without a tag.

O'Connor later released a statement saying the incident reflected "poor judgement."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website