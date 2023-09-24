Tara’s 5k Run & Walk honors the legacy of Tara Grant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Step by step, at Freedom Hill Community Park, friends and loved ones of Tara Grant came to honor her memory and take a stand against domestic violence.

“Coming back here, the community was really welcoming with open arms. It’s almost like a coming home of sorts,” said Alicia Standerfer, Tara’s sister.

Hosted by Turning Point, the 16th annual 5k run and walk is a reminder of the beautiful life Tara lived. One taken tragically by her husband in a vicious murder that sent him to prison for life.

“We gather at Tara’s 5K Run & Walk not only to remember and honor Tara, but also to carry on our important work toward eradicating domestic violence in our communities,” said Sharman Davenport, president and CEO of Turning Point.

“We all play a role in bringing an end to domestic violence, which has been the subject of too many tragic headlines in metro Detroit this year. The money we raise from this event helps Turning Point continue our critical services to support survivors of domestic violence and prevent situations like Tara’s from happening to others.”

The event, raising awareness in order to save others after the incredible loss of Tara in 2007 at her home in Washington Township.

“Turning Point empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking to comprehensive services and resources while advocating for community action," Davenport said.

Tara’s two grown children return to Michigan every year to honor their mother.

Money raised at the event also goes to help survivors of abuse and human trafficking.

Tara’s sister Alicia has become a vocal advocate for this important cause.

“17 years ago, my sister was murdered by her husband. Brutally murdered and dismembered. At that time, it came as a complete shock. We decided to team up with turning point to bring awareness,” Alicia said.

Gone but never forgotten, Tara’s spirit lives on in those who knew and loved her, and in those who’ve now dedicated themselves to this effort.

“Very comforting to know my sister’s story brought some awareness," Alicia said of Tara's legacy.

