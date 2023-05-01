Target expands 'Returns with Drive Up' service to Detroit stores

(WXYZ) — Target announced it has rolled out its Returns with Drive Up service to stores across Detroit, giving customers an option for faster returns.

Customers can now reportedly return new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase without even getting out of their cars.

People can now launch the Target app to start a return via Drive Up. They then let the store know when they are headed their way and when they arrive. A Target store worker will then get the return from the person’s car; once the return is complete, the customer will get a confirmation and a refund back on the original payment method.

The plan, according to Target, is to roll out Drive Up across their nearly 2,000 locations in the U.S. by June.

For more details on how the service works,click here.