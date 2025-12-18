Tarik Skubal playing for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will pitch for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he confirmed on Instagram on Thursday morning.

Skubal has been named the AL Cy Young in back-to-back seasons, and he is coming off a career year in 2025. Across 31 starts in the regular season, Skubal has put up a 13-6 record, posting a better Earned Run Average (2.21), a better WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched, 0.891) and more strikeouts (241) than his first Cy Young-winning season. Skubal was one of six Tigers named All-Stars earlier this summer.

In three starts this postseason, Skubal was even more dominant. In three starts, Skubal posted a 1.74 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts, giving up just 10 hits in 20.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers are reportedly trying to sign Skubal to a new deal, as the pitcher has one year left on his current contract and could hit free agency following the 2026 season. With Skubal at the helm, the Tigers posted an 87-75 and advanced to the American League Divisional Series for the second season in a row.

Skubal is the first Tigers player to be named to Team USA's roster. He's the second Tigers player to be named to a World Baseball Classic roster, joining infielder/outfielder Javier Baez with Puerto Rico.

