'Taste of Black Spirits' event in Detroit on Friday aims to highlight diverse brands

(WXYZ) — "Taste of Black Spirits" is happening in Detroit, celebrating Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the spirit industry around the country.

The event will take place at The Garden Theater on Friday, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and it's the second time the event has been held.

It was originally launched in May 2021 at YumVillage Afro-Caribbean Eats in New Center. It was a first-of-its-kind event that featured all Black-owned beer, wine and spirit brands.

“Underrepresentation and a lack of diversity has long been an issue in the spirits industry. Only a handful of American distilleries are Black-owned or Black-led enterprises,” Founder Lazar Flavors said in a statement.

The plan is to expand Taste of Black Spirits to several other cities around the U.S.

Some of the brands featured in the event will include:



Duke & Dame

LS Liqueur

IslandJon Vodka

Anteel Tequila

Den of Thieves

Motu Viget

Ten to One Caribbean Rum

Tycoon Cognac

Birdie Brown

Kind of Blue Scotch Whisky

Tom Bullock's Bourbon

Tickets are on sale and start at $55. You can buy them on the Eventbrite website.