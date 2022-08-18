Taste of Riverwalk tour, Kidz Bop and Dream Cruise return to Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Woodward Dream Cruise will be rolling through metro Detroit, Kidz Bop will be taking the stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre and Detroit civil rights pioneer Sarah Ray will be honored at Palmer Park.

If you're looking for something to do in the D this weekend, here are seven events happening:

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels



Friday 7:10 p.m, Saturday 1:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers will host the Los Angeles Angels in a three-day game series starting Friday. Depending on the day, attendees could go home with a ¡Fiesta Tigres! hat, see fireworks and get a Strike Out Bullying T-shirt.

Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Arts Festival



Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Palmer Park

Detroit will honor the legacy of Sarah Ray, a 24-year-old in 1945 who was denied a seat on the segregated Boblo boat, the SS Columbia. Ray took her fight to the U.S. Supreme Court and won with famed lawyer Thurgood Marshall by her side. Ray will be celebrated through music of many genres, poetry, dance and art.

GreekFest



Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at 21800 Marter Road in St. Clair Shores

Assumption Cultural Center is hosting GreekFest, a four-day event with live entertainment, shopping, authentic Greek food, tours and activities for kids. There will also be a grand raffle on Sunday with cash prices between $200 and $10,000.

Kidz Bop live tour



Friday 7 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston

A musical concert for kids — and their parents — being performed by other kids is coming to Pine Knob. The family-friendly music event will feature today's biggest hits such as “Good 4 U” and “Dance Monkey.”

Michigan Dog Fest



Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canterbury Village at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion

Furry friends will be at Canterbury Village with their owners enjoying a day out. Ultimate Air Dogs will perform throughout the two-day event. Kids can search for paw prints and win small prizes in return. Dog rescue organization will be at the event taking donations.

Taste of the Riverfront Walking Tour



Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Begins at Valade Park

An afternoon in the city of Detroit can be enjoyed on the Riverwalk during a walking tour showcasing tastes from unique bars and restaurants. From newly opened to 100 years in business, this tour will tell stories from the Detroit Riverwalk.

Woodward Dream Cruise



Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The world's largest classic car event is returning to metro Detroit. Cars will cruise from Ferndale to Pontiac during the annual event. 7 Action News is your home for everything Woodward Dream Cruise, including coverage before and during the event as well as a two-hour special on Saturday.

