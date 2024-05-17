Taylor man charged after kiling two woman in Detroit shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Taylor man has been charged after killing two woman and hospitalizing another man earlier this month.

It happened on Sunday, May 5, as around 2 p.m. that day, first responders got to a home in 3800 block of 33rd street. They found May Hernandez, 28, had been shot in the head and Hollie Stoops, 41, had been shot in the head and back. Investigators say both woman were dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old Taylor man was also shot in the face and leg, and was hospitalized for injuries sustained.

Authorities say this stemmed from an altercation between Gabriel Kieshaun-Dajuan Toler, 36, of Taylor, and Hernandez. Toler proceeded to fire a handgun multiple times before fleeing the scene. He was arrested nine days later.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Toler has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and four counts of Felony Firearm.

Toler was arraigned in 36th District Court and returned back to jail this morning.