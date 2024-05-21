Taylor man charged in triple shooting that killed 2, injured 1

A Taylor man has been charged in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead and one injured at a home in Detroit earlier this month.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Gabriel Kieshaun-Dajuan Toler, 36, allegedly shot and killed Hollie Stoops, 41, of Lincoln Park, Mary Hernandez, 28, of Monroe, and injured a 33-year-old Taylor man.

The prosecutor's office said around 2 p.m. on May 5, police were called to a home in the 3800 block of 33rd street near Michigan Avenue for the shooting.

Officers found Hernandez dead with a gunshot wound to the head, Stoops dead with a gunshot wound to the head and back, and the 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the face and legg.

Prosecutors say there was a fight between Toler and Hernandez that escalated, and that he pulled out a gun and fired multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Toler was eventually arrested on May 14.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Tuesday morning, and his preliminary exam is set for June 3.