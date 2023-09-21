Taylor PD looking for man accused of shooting at officers; armed and dangerous

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Taylor are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who shot at officers and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Taylor Police Department said on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., two officers responded to an incident in the area of Pondvillage Drive near Eureka Road when a male fired shots at them with an assault rifle. He then took off from the scene.

The officers were not injured.

Another male involved was taken into custody, police said.

Police are now looking for Ryan Kristoffer Ramsey II, 19, who was identified as a suspect. He also goes by the nickname “StrikeBaby,” police say. They say he is wanted for questioning.

Ramsey is described as 6-foot-1 and about 125 pounds with medium length black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says “STRIKE” on one hand and another that says “BABY” on the other.

Investigators say he could be in Taylor, Romulus, Inkster, Detroit or Belleville and that he is considered armed and dangerous with access to firearms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Taylor Police Department Detective DiGiacomo at 734-287-6622, ext. 2034 or another local law enforcement agency.