TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Savaeh Pauli, 13, was last seen on October 19 at 1:00 a.m.

Pauli, a white female, is approximately 5 feet and four inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black backpack.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Savaeh Pauli, please contact the Taylor Police Department at (734) 287-6611.