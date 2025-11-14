TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Taylor police are calling on Southland Center management to install more security cameras throughout the mall after a string of violent incidents including a stabbing this month, fatal attack on a teenager in July and shooting in March.

Police body camera footage captured the aftermath of the most recent incident on Nov. 5, when a 19-year-old was stabbed outside the Children's Foot Locker store.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Taylor police urge Southland Center to upgrade security cameras after recent violence

"Stab wounds here. She has one on the neck," an officer can be heard saying in the bodycam video.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair said the stabbing was an isolated incident that stemmed from a dispute.

"It was a dispute that turned lousy," Blair said.

Blair said large businesses like malls naturally attract people from various communities, which can lead to problems. However, he's most concerned about the mall's limited camera coverage.

WXYZ

"Any time you have a mall or any large business, it's going to draw many more people from inside and outside the community and you are going to have problems," Blair said.

The police chief said only some individual stores have upgraded their surveillance systems, making investigations more challenging.

"With limited cameras in there, it makes it more difficult. Thankfully, we did have — in this particular instance — the Footlocker had a good camera system and the entire incident was caught on camera, and it was very valuable to our officers, not only responding, but the ones that investigated," Blair said.

WXYZ

When asked why the mall hasn't installed more cameras, Blair said that question should be directed to management.

"I'm not sure if it's a cost thing. I'm not sure if it's a liability issue," Blair said.

I reached out to Southland Center's property owners, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, asking specifically about the lack of cameras in mall common areas.

A spokesperson said: "Safety and security are a top priority for Southland Center. We apply certain proactive safety measures to promote and maintain a safe environment, but due to the sensitive nature of safety and security we do not discuss or disclose our measures as this would compromise our efforts. We also routinely collaborate with the Taylor Police Department and have been actively working with them to review our existing security protocols."

Regular Southland shoppers support the police chief's push for more cameras. Carole Sobodash, who travels from Westland to shop at the mall, and George from Romulus both believe additional surveillance would improve safety.

WXYZ

"I really enjoy shopping here," Sobodash said. "Get those security cameras, whatever you have to do, do it OK."

"You can never have enough cameras, I guess," George said.

WXYZ

Blair said the police department maintains a good working relationship with the mall, but ultimately the decision to install additional cameras rests with management.

"Whatever we can do to convince them or persuade any business to enhance their security — and for this case we're looking at the cameras — I would highly, highly recommend that," Blair said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

