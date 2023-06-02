Taylor Swift announces first round of international dates for The Eras Tour

(WXYZ) — Music superstar Taylor Swift on Friday announced the first round of international dates for her exceedingly popular Eras Tour.

In a Tweet, Swift sent out the dates for The Eras Tour for Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

“We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows!” Swift tweeted.

Mexico City, Mexico will welcome The Eras Tour on August 24, 2023.

Here’s a list of the recently announced dates: https://www.taylorswift.com/tour/.

More international dates are expected to be announced later.