Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' comes out April 19

Superstar Taylor Swift surprised everyone at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night by announcing a new album coming out this spring.

During an acceptance speech for winning Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift said she had a big secret she was going to share.

“My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called the 'Tortured Poets Department.' I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she said.

Then, she quickly posted a photo of the album with another picture with words that read:

"And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises

My talisman and charms

The tick,

tick,

tick

of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink.

All's fair in love and poetry...

Sincerely,

The Chairman

of The Tortured Poets Department"