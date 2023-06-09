Taylor Swift fans spend thousands to attend Detroit concerts: 'this is kind of history'

(WXYZ) — Taylor Swift mania is in full swing at Ford Field in Detroit right now; the pop-icon is set to take the stage in two hours, but fans were already downtown all day today and yesterday buying merch.

From the merch sales to parking and the ticket prices themselves, tonight is costing some fans thousands of dollars.

Taylor Swift has a song called The Great War and fans jokingly refer to getting to this concert as "The Great War."

But it’s worth it! The energy has been over the top all day — and fans paid good money for it.

"We love her," said Marissa Marra, who drove from Philadelphia to see Taylor Swift with her mom, Karyn.

And the proof is in the price tag.

Marissa and her family flew in from Philadelphia to see Taylor Swift — when Ticketmaster failed them, they bought Detroit suite tickets through a Facebook group.

"It's a bunch of moms and girls ranging in age from 10-to-14 and there’s people from Japan, people from New York, there’s an Air Force pilot flying in. It’s crazy because now we’re in a group chat, we’re all friends," said Karyn Marra.

Flights from Philadelphia are about $500.

Now what about parking?

Peggy and her daughter Maggie drove in from Grand Rapids and had to book ahead.

"The parking is like incredibly expensive ... outrageous we actually had to pre-pay $160 for tomorrow," said Peggy.

Now let’s add in some ticket prices.

"We got them in the after market so a little more than I wanted to pay but it’s worth it ... about $1,200 a piece," said Adam an Olivia, a brother and sister duo going to Taylor Swift together.

Using the numbers from these Swifties, we know that some of these fans are paying about $2,000 to be here tonight, but there’s no bad blood.

"She’s sold out everywhere, this is kind of history," said Kayrn.

On stage, Taylor performs for her fans for about three hours straight, tapping into moments from each of her eras and sharing personal stories.

Although it costs a lot of money to witness, fans say it’s an experience that to them is priceless.

"The money, ya know, it’s okay," said Karyn.

One item we didn't talk about when we went over those prices was the outfits!

So much time and work went into a lot of the incredible outfits we're seeing tonight.